Financial Survey: Dakota Gold (DC) versus Its Competitors

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.21 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.62 billion $1.15 billion 8.37

Analyst Recommendations

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1042 2131 2582 95 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.65%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -100.26% -6.81% -5.83%

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

