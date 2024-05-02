Certuity LLC Invests $415,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $143.03 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,919 shares in the company, valued at $71,789,383.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

