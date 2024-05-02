Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Adient stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Adient’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

