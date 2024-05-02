Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adient
Adient Stock Down 1.5 %
Adient stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Adient’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adient
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adient
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.