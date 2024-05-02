Norden Group LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

