Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $112.39. 1,424,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.