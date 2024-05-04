BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 173,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,167. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

