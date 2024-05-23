Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases £24,990 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £24,990 ($31,761.57).

Ajay Kavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Ajay Kavan acquired 2,471 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.86) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,782.56).

Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 959 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.92) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.25) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

