Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,389.72 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($35.54) per share, with a total value of £4,389.72 ($5,579.21).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,448.72).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.02), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($163,248.36).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.52), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($476,993.39).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.55) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,425.83).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.77), for a total value of £983,375 ($1,249,841.13).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,776 ($35.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.97). The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,369.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.87) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.13) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,860 ($36.35).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

