Tushar Morzaria Buys 53,270 Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,047.15).
BT Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 129.15 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 717.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.23. BT Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.49 ($2.10).
BT Group Company Profile
