Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

