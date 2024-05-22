Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $259,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

KELYA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $781.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.