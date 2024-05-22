Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 436,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $300,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $210.40. 86,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,213. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

