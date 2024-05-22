Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.75).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 293 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 19,512,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,636. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.17. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,300.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

