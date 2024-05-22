Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.75).
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
