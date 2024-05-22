Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,487,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 872,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,903. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

