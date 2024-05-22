Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,365.64. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,048.01 and a 1-year high of $3,942.64. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEB. StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEB

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.