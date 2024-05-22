Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $277,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,332,052.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,223. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

