Renaissance Group LLC Invests $287,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.11. 65,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

