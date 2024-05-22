GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,697 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Fox Factory worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. 25,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

