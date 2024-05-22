Sachetta LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 142,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

