Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.34).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 6.3 %
Insider Activity at Close Brothers Group
In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £12,330 ($15,671.07). In other news, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($22,572.45). Also, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,330 ($15,671.07). In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,116. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.