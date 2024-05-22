Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,463 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,747,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $339,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. 320,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,310. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.