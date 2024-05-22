Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Visa by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,213,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,192,000 after purchasing an additional 404,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 344,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $277.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.