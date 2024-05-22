Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Jabil stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.39. Jabil has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

