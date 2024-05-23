Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Jaideep Paul Sells 884,420 Shares

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Jaideep Paul sold 884,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £1,061,304 ($1,348,886.63).
Airtel Africa Price Performance
Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.72. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.00. Airtel Africa Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.73).
Airtel Africa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
