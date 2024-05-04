Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $513.00 Price Target at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $514.33. The company had a trading volume of 580,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.29. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

