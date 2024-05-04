Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 622,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,734 shares of company stock worth $2,658,864 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

