SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.50.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.56. The company had a trading volume of 784,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,418. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $296.45 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

