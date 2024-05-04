Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

Onsemi stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 6,515,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

