Summit Global Investments Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $213.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,971. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

