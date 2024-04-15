Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

