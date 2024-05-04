American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.300-10.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.53 EPS.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

AMT stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,077. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

