StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
