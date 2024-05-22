StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

