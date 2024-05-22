Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

