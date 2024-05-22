Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 6.5 %
MARK stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
