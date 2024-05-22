Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 6.5 %

MARK stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.66. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

