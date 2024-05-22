Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
