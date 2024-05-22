StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

SYPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

