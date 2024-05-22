Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %

WIRE opened at $279.31 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.09.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $6,675,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.