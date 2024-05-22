Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $6,675,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
