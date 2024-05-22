Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of RDI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
