TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.09 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
