TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.09 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

