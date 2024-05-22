Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.