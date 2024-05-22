Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
GTIM stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.