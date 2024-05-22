Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

