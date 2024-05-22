Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

