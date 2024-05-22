Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,522.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

