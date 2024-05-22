StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

