Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $442.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

