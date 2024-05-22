U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

