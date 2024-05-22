RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.12 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

