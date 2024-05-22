RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RF Industries
RF Industries Stock Up 6.5 %
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.