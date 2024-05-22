The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Buy

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.