NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.