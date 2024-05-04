Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $91.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

SHEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,768. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Shell has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

